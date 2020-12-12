Nda-Isaiah: We lost a quitessential, patriotic media guru – Yahaya Bello

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has described the death of Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, Chairman/Publisher of Leadership Newspapers, as shocking and difficult to come to terms with.

Bello made the remarks in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lokoja.

The governor said that he was still struggling to come to terms with the reality of the death of the media icon, who died on Friday night in Abuja following a brief illness at the age of 58.

He described Nda-Isaiah as a “patriotic, quintessential and dogged media guru’’, who was passionate about the growth and development of his country, Nigeria.

The governor said that the deceased publisher, since the establishment of his newspaper in 2001, had used the medium to promote issues that engender peace, unity and overall development of Nigeria.

“We can visibly notice your patriotism for our great country right from the slogan of your newspaper, which is ‘For God and Country’.

“You have demonstrated uncommon passion and patriotic zeal in the defence of Nigeria through your style of reportage.

“You were a leading light and torch-bearer as far as Nigeria’s media landscape is concerned.

“Your courage and fearlessness in defending the truth remain unprecedented.

“You have left behind a great vacuum difficult to fill,’’ Bello said.

He held that his administration since inception in 2016, had enjoyed a robust relationship with the Leadership Newspaper under the chairmanship of Sam Nda-Isaiah.

The newspaper and its publisher, according to the governor, had been very supportive in terms of effective coverage and reportage of the achievements and gains of his administration over the last five years.

He expressed the sympathies of the government and people of Kogi to the family of the late publisher, management and staff of the newspaper as well as friends and well-wishers of Nda-Isaiah over the sad loss.

He prayed to God to grant his soul eternal rest and fortitude for his family, loved ones and well-wishers to bear the irreparable loss. (NAN)