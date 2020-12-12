Nda-Isaiah:  A monumental loss to the nation – Mark

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has described the death of the publisher and chairman of Leadership Newspapers Dr. Sam Nda-Isaiah as shocking and devastating.

Senator Mark said the demise of the forefront publisher and columnist is a sad reminder of how temporary and transient life could be .

The former Senate helmsman noted that Nda-Isaiah was an ideas’ man whose contributions to the socio-economic and political development of the country would remain evergreen.

According to Mark “He was a man full of life and ideas. He worked for the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria. He had a big dream for a prosperous nation but death has robbed the country of this great mind.

“We shall miss his robust contributions and leadership acumen. We shall miss his political sagacity and intellectual prowess“.

Senator Mark lamented over the sad event noting that late Isaiah died at a time when his wealth of experience especially in entrepreneurship is most needed to add value to the nation’s quest for development.

He extended his condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, government and people of Niger State and also prayed that God grants the late Isaiah eternal rest.