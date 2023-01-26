NDA holds shooting competition for cadets, urges residents not to panic

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on Thursday enjoined residents of Mando, Tsamiya, Kauya and Afaka areas of Kaduna not to panic as it holds a shooting competition for its cadets on Jan. 28.

In a statement issued in Kaduna, the academy’s spokesman, Maj. Victor Olukoya enjoined residents to steer clear of the shooting range area at Afaka.

He stated that the competition was to hone the shooting skills of cadets of the 70 Regular Course of the academy.

“The NDA will conduct Cadets Brigade Int

er-Battalion shooting competition for 70 Regular Course (Army) at the NDA Open Range, Afaka on Jan. 28.

“Residents of the area not to panic on hearing gunshot sounds during the period of the exercise,’’ Olukoya stated. (NAN)