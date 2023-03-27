NDA holds range management course shooting excercise

By Sani Idris

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna, has advised inhabitants of Mando, Tsamiya, Kauya and Afaka general area to stay clear of its range management shooting course scheduled for Tuesday.

The academy, however, advised the communities not to panic on hearing sounds of gunshots during the period of the exercise.

This was contained in a statement by the Academy’s Public Relations Officer, Maj. Victor Olukoya, on Monday in Kaduna.

It said the exercise was meant for Army and Airforce cadets of the 70 Regular Course and would end on April 1.

He said the excercise would hold at the NDA Open Range Afaka.

(NAN)