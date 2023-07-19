NDA holds marksmanship training for cadets, urges residents to stay clear 

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna says it would hold marksmanship and precision training for Cadets of 71 Regular Course, and advised resident to stay clear of the area.

The Academy’s Public Relations Officer, Maj. Victor Olukoya, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Okoya said that the marksmanship and precision training would hold at the NDA Open Range in Afaka area of Kaduna.

“Inhabitants of Mando, Tsamiya, Kauya and Afaka general area are advised to stay clear of the Range area and not to panic on hearing the sound of gunshots during the period of the Exercise from July 21-Sept. 28,” Olukoya said.(NAN)

