NDA holds marksmanship, precision training for Army cadets of 70 regular course

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) says it is set to conduct Marksmanship and Precision Training for Army cadets of 70 Regular Course at NDA Open Range Afaka, Kaduna.



The Academy’s Acting Public Relations Officer, Major Kayode Owolabi, said this in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.



Owolabi said the marksmanship and precision training would begin on Monday.



According to him, the inhabitants of Mando, Tsamiya, Kauya and Afaka general area are advised to stay clear of the range area and not to panic on hearing the sound of gunshots during the period from Nov. 7 – 25.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

