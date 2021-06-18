NDA holds ‘exercise pre-camp highland’ for army cadets June 21

June 18, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 The Nigerian (NDA) says it will conduct ‘Exercise Pre-Camp Highland’ for cadets 68 Regular Course from June 21 June 25 in Kaduna State.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO), Major Bashir Jajira, announced this in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.

According Jajira, the exercise will be conducted at the general area Kachia – Gadan Naji – Ungwan Gambo and Maro in the state.

He said that the exercise the series final field training exercises, prepared for the cadets’ prelude camp highland.

“The exercise is designed for the cadets to practice on tactics, command and , platoon as well as section battle drills in all phases of conventional warfare and hybrid operations,’’ Jajira said.

He explained that during the exercise, explosives would be used to simulate artillery fire.

“Consequently, inhabitants of the neighbouring general area are enjoined not to panic and to go about their normal legitimate businesses. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,