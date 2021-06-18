NDA holds ‘exercise pre-camp highland’ for army cadets June 21

The Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA) says it will conduct ‘Exercise Pre-Camp Highland’ for army cadets of 68 Regular Course from June 21 to June 25 in Kaduna State.

The Academy’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Major Bashir Jajira, announced this in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.

According to Jajira, the exercise will be conducted at the general area of Kachia – Gadan Naji – Ungwan Gambo and Maro in the state.

He said that the exercise was one of the series of final field training exercises, prepared for the cadets’ prelude to camp highland.

“The exercise is designed for the cadets to practice on tactics, command and control, platoon as well as section battle drills in all phases of conventional warfare and hybrid operations,’’ Jajira said.

He explained that during the exercise, explosives would be used to simulate artillery fire.

“Consequently, inhabitants of the neighbouring general area are enjoined not to panic and to go about their normal legitimate businesses. (NAN)