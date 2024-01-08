Monday, January 8, 2024
Project

NDA conducts range management package for army cadets of 71 regular course

By Favour Lashem
The The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) says it will conduct Range Management Package for Army Cadets of 71 Regular Course from Jan. 9- Feb. 2.

The Academy’s Public Relations Officer,Maj. Mohammed Maidawa, announced in a statement issued on Monday in Kaduna.

Maidawa said that the NDA wished to inform the  public, especially inhabitants of Mando,Tsamiya, Kauya and Afaka general area that it will be conducting a Range Management Package for Army Cadets of 71 Regular Course.

He explained that the exercise was scheduled to be held between Jan. 9 and February 2,  at NDA open range Afaka.

“The NDA assures the general public that all necessary safety measures have been put in place for the successful conduct of the exercise,” Maidawa said.

He advised the public to avoid trespassing in the general area throughout the period of the exercise.(NAN

