Friday, November 17, 2023
NDA conducts introductory shooting exercise, urges residents not to panic 

By Favour Lashem
By Mohammed Tijjani

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), said it would conduct its annual range classification and introductory shooting  exercises for Cadets of 73 Regular Course and urged the residents not to panic.

The academy’s Public Relations Officer, Maj. Mohammed Maidawa, said this in a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna.

“The NDA wishes to inform the public especially inhabitants of Mando,Tsamiya, Kauya and Afaka general area that it will be conducting its Annual Range Classification for Nigerian Army (NA) personnel of NDA and Introductory Shooting Exercise  for Cadets of 73 Regular Course, ” he said.

He disclosed that the exercises were scheduled to hold between Nov. 20 -30,  at NDA Open Range Afaka.

Maidawa assured the public that all necessary safety measures have been put in place for the successful conduct of the exercises.

However, he advised the public and neighboring communities to avoid trespassing in the general area throughout the period of the exercises.(NAN)

