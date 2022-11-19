NDA completes field  training of 342 cadets of  direct short service course 

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on Friday completed the field training of its cadets of Direct Short Service (DSSC) Course 26 Army, and Course 30 Air Force .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Battle of Inoculation is the final outdoor field training for the cadets which was held at Table Hill Nigerian Army Training Area in Kachia Local Government Area.

The cadets are expected to be commissioned into the Armed Forces of Nigeria on Dec 17.

The guest of honour at the Battle Innoculation exercise, the Air Secretary, AVM Paul Jemitola, commended the NDA for churning out well trained officers.

He noted that it was quite useful for the country, especially in the quest to fight insurgency and other forms of insecurity.

What you have seen here today is the manifestation of the reviewed curriculum of the academy as recommended by the defence headquarters.

He said this was to improve efficiency and battle readiness of the combat troops in the face of challenging security situation of today .

” The need for improved tactical training aimed at stimulating real battle situation and other complex operational scenario that play out in real battle field cannot be over-emphasised.

” Only resilient, strong, and flexible individuals make better team members in an operational situation and other complex situations .

” I urge you to sustain and maintain the tempo of mastery of weapon handling, mental alertness, tactical stamina among other basic battle rudiments you have been made to undergo.

” I believe these will help you in handling the challenges your future assigned tasks will bring.

” I am very proud of what I have seen here today which underscores the general preparedness of our armed forces,” he said.

Jemitola acknowledged the high standard and improved training of the NDA as reflected in the cadets who would be commissioned on Dec. 17 to join their other compatriots in preserving the territorial integrity of our great nation , ” he assured .

He said battle Inoculation was a tactical exercise aimed at simulating real battle situations and other complex operational scenarios that played out in real battle field.

It is a fluid, complex and nerve stressing exercise where only the well-trained, robust and resilient individuals thrive.

“The battle Inoculation has indeed given us a feel of the actual battle field experience with the roaring of guns and vibration of earth.

“What you have witnessed today will place you in a better stead to face similar situations in future in our volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous security environment, “Jemitola said.

Earlier the Commandant of the Academy, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf, re-echoed the preparedness and readiness of Nigerian military to effectively conduct conventional and non-conventional warfare in the determination to fight insurgency and maintain territorial integrity of the country.

Yusuf expressed satisfaction with the high quality of training impacted on the cadets .

He added that the county’s investment in defence was yielding a positive result in areas of battle against insurgency and banditry in the NorthWest and NorthEast zones of Nigeria.

” As you are aware, the Direct Short Service cadre is designed for specialists such as doctors, nurses, engineers and the likes whose expertise the military needs in its discharge of responsibilities.

” The five and eight months training for army and air force respectively is similar to that of the regular combatants who have passed through the Academy,” Yusuf said. (NAN)

