NDA Commandant urges 103 newly promoted soldiers to be loyal

The Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Maj.-Gen. Jamil Sarham, has urged the 103 newly promoted soldiers serving in the institute to be loyal and exhibit valour which is associated with the military.

Sarham gave the charge on Thursday in Kaduna while decorating the soldiers with their new ranks.

A statement issued by the NDA Public Relations Officer, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, quoted

the commandant as saying that it was vital for the soldiers to remain loyal to the military and the nation and to face their duties with courage and responsibility.