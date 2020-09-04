NDA commandant charges cadets on 100 per cent loyalty to armed forces

The Commandant Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Maj.-Gen. Jamil Sarham, has demanded 100 per cent loyalty from graduating cadets to the Nigerian armed force and the nation.

Sarham gave the charge at the pre-commission lecture for cadets of Army 67 Regular Course and Short Service Course 46, on Friday in Kaduna.

He added that the nation requires total loyalty from them when they eventually get commissioned into the Armed Forces, as such they should remain apolitical and patriotic at all times.

He said it was important for them to imbibe the tenets of faithfulness, obedience, devotion, trustworthiness, dependability, dedication and commitment to duty.

The Commandant said that the NDA has remained true to its mission to produce educated and honourable officers by providing them with military and academic trainings.

Sarhan explained that emphasis had been placed on discipline, honour, integrity, physical fitness and endurance as well responsibility during the training.

He maintained that for the cadets to overcome the challenges in the field, they must abide by the core values of the Nigerian Army to succeed.

The commandant noted that the Armed forces are currently engaged in various internal security operations, as such the cadets, as junior commanders, must be ingeneous, quick witted and adaptable, to beat evolving adversary tactics and exploit all opportunities for succeed.

Sarhan also charged the cadets to embrace the virtues of courage, integrity, discipline, loyalty and selfless service.

He warned them to avoid acts capable of dragging the name of the Academy into disrepute in the remaining days before their eventual commissioning into the Armed forces.

He also reminded them to heed to President Muhammadu Buhari’s charge for the military to be patriotic and exhibit the highest level of discipline and loyalty, and to strive to keep to the tenets of the profession by remaining apolitocal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Maj.-Gen. Kelvin Aligbe also delivered a lecture on character and leadership.

The cadets are expected to be commissioned into the Nigerian Armed Forces on Oct. 10, 2020.(NAN)