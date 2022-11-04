NDA cadets hold final field training from Nov. 5

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) said it would conduct final outdoor field training exercise for cadets beginning from Saturday.

The Acting Public Relations Officer of Academy, Major Kayode Owolabi said in a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna that cadets of Direct Short Service Course 26 Army, and Course 30 Air force, will participate.

Owolabi said that the exercise, code named Exercise `Camp Highland’, would be held in Plateau and Kaduna states from Nov. 5- 18.

According to him, the exercise is designed to test the cadets’ leadership skills, physical fitness, resilience, endurance and command and control abilities, among other military competencies.

He said the exercise was also structured to assess cadets’ knowledge on map reading as well as asymmetric warfare.

The NDA spokesman said that the exercise would ascertain the level of preparedness of the cadets before been commissioned as Officers into the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Owolabi explained that the phases of the exercise that would take place in Plateau include map reading at Heipang and adventure training at the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, Shere Hills, Jos from Nov. 6-11.

He further explained that, tactical and battle inoculation drills would take place in Kachia general area, Kaduna state, from Nov. 13 -18.

“Consequently, communities living around Heipang and Shere Hills, Jos in Plateau will observe mass movement of military personnel, vehicles and equipment in the general area from 6 -11 November, 2022.

“Also, residents of Katul, Zangon Kataf , Dutsen Bako, Kumulu, Fadan Kamanta axis in Kachia, Kaduna state, will observe same tactical drills involving firing and simulation of small arms and artillery fire from Nov. 13 -15.

He advised the residents of the area not to panic, and go about their normal activities without fear.

“They are however advised to report any breach of security to the nearest authorities,” he added.

Owolabi also said the battle inoculation involving firing of small arms, armour and artillery weapons, would be conducted from Nov. 16-18 within the Military Exercise Area, near Nigerian Army Base Camp, Kachia.

“Therefore, locals around Aninkwa, Insame and neighbouring communities are advised to stay away from the live firing area during the period of the exercise.

“On our part, all necessary safety measures and arrangements have been put in place to ensure safety in the exercise areas.

“We wish to appeal for cooperation from the local communities directly affected by the exercise and Nigerians as a whole, as we train future military leaders for our Armed Forces,” the NDA spokesman said. (NAN)

