NDA cadets begin “Exercise Camp Highland’’ July 25

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), says its final outdoor “Exercise Camp Highland’’ for 68 Regular Course Army Cadets will begin on Sunday.

The Academy Public Relations Officer, Maj. Bashir Jajira, announced this in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.



According to Jajira, the 21 days exercise which is expected to end on Aug. 14, will be conducted in Kaduna and Plateau states.

He said that it was designed to test the cadets’ leadership skills, physical fitness, map reading, command and control capabilities among other military competencies.

According to him, the exercise is also a major platform used to ascertain the level of preparedness of the final year army cadets before their commissioning as officers in the Nigerian Armed Forces.



“Communities living around Heipang in Barkin Ladi and Shere Hills in Jos, Plateau state are urged not to panic on seeing mass movement of military personnel, vehicles and equipment in the general area from July 25 to July 31.



“Similarly, residents of Katul Crossing, Gidan Ali, Katul-Zangon Kataf, Dutsen Bako, Kamaru-Ikulu and Fadan Kamanta axis in Kachia general area of Kaduna State will observe same movement from July 31 to Aug. 14.



“Locals in the general areas mentioned are therefore, advised to go about their normal daily routine activities and report any breach of security to the nearest authority.’’



Jajira said “battle inoculation’’ which include live firing of small arms and artillery weapons would also be conducted within the general exercise area in Kachia.

“Therefore, locals of Aninkwa Insane and neighbouring communities are advised to stay away from the live firing area during the period of the exercise.’’



He said that the army had put in place all necessary measures and arrangement to ensure safety in the exercise areas.



Jajira also said that the NDA would use the period of the exercise to embark on various civil military cooperation activities – boreholes inauguration and conduct medical outreach.



“We wish to appeal for cooperation of the local communities directly affected by the exercise and Nigerians as a whole as we train future leaders for our armed forces,’’ Jajira said. (NAN)

