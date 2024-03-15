NDA begins range classification, March 18

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), says its range classification exercise will hold from Monday, March 18, to Friday, March 22.

This is contained in a statement by Maj. Mohammed Maidawa, the NDA Public Relations Officer on Friday in Kaduna.

Maidawa said the exercise would take place at the NDA open range Afaka, and urged residents not to panic over loud sounds as a result of the exercise.

According to him, NDA as part of Nigerian Army Forecast of events for the year 2024, is set to commence an Annual Range Classification for the Nigerian Army personnel serving in the academy at the NDA Open Range, Afaka.

“Consequently, as a safety precaution, NDA kindly requests all inhabitants of adjoining settlements of the NDA open range, including farmers, herdsmen, and pedestrians, to avoid the range general area during this period.

“The exercise will involve the use of firearms which may result in loud sound resembling gunshots.

“The academy understands that these sounds may cause concerns, so we assure the general public that there is no reason to panic.

“These controlled activities are part of the training for our personnel and do not pose a threat to public safety.”

He said the academy sincerely appreciated the cooperation and understanding of the local community in prioritising safety during the important exercise.

He added that the exercise area would be restricted to authorised personnel only. (NAN)

By Mohammed Tijjani