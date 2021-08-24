NDA attack: Security personnel go after gunmen

August 24, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) says its personnel and other security agencies are trailing gunmen, who gained entrance into the academy’ residential area Afaka, Kaduna, the early hours Tuesday.

The Academy Public Relations Officer, Maj.  Bashir Jajira said this a statement issued on Tuesday Kaduna, saying one officer abducted and two other personnel died an attack by the gunmen on Tuesday.

He said that the academy, collaboration 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Air Training Command and other security agencies had since begun pursuit the gunmen a view to tracking them and the abducted personnel.

“The NDA community and Cadets are safe the Academy; assure the public that these gunmen would soon be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued,’’ Jajira said.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,