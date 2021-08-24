NDA attack: Security personnel go after gunmen

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) says its personnel and other security agencies are trailing gunmen, who gained entrance into the academy’s residential area in Afaka, Kaduna, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Academy Public Relations Officer, Maj. Bashir Jajira said this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna, saying one officer was abducted and two other personnel died in an attack by the gunmen on Tuesday.

He said that the academy, in collaboration with 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Air Training Command and other security agencies had since begun pursuit of the gunmen with a view to tracking them and rescue the abducted personnel.

“The NDA community and Cadets are safe in the Academy; we assure the public that these gunmen would soon be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued,’’ Jajira said.(NAN)

