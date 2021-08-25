NDA attack : KDSG sends solidarity message to Armed Forces, other security agencies

Kaduna State Government on Tuesday pledged its unreserved solidarity to the Nigerian Armed Forces and all security agencies who are making immense sacrifices on different fronts.

The government, through Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, pledged its support while reacting to the security breach at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

Government said it received with sadness, the report on the incident.

“The security breach at the Academy led to the death of two personnel and abduction of one officer.

“Our Administration is the host of the Academy and a partner in several spheres of national security and development.

“Gov. Nasir El-Rufai has been briefed of the development, and on behalf of the Government and People of Kaduna State, has prayed for the repose of the souls of the personnel who lost their lives.

“The Governor conveys heartfelt empathy to the Academy, and to the immediate families of the personnel, and extends deep concern to the family of the abducted officer.

“The Government hereby appeals to the good citizens of the state, to volunteer useful information to the military and security agencies, in the campaign against banditry and kidnapping, in the state and beyond, “it said.

The Government promised to continue taking actions considered imperative in the campaign against bandits throughout the state. (NAN).

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...