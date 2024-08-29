NDA announces temporary road closure, traffic diversion for cadets’ endurance run

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has announced a temporary road closure and traffic diversion in the vicinity

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has announced a temporary road closure and traffic diversion in the vicinity of the Rigachikun – Kawo – Mando – Afaka between 07:00 am and to 11:00 am on Aug. 30.

The Academy’s Public Relations Officer, Maj. Mohammed Maidawa made the announcement in a statement issued in Kaduna on Thursday.

He explained that the temporary road closure and diversion was necessary to ensure the safe conduct of the “Endurance Run“ exercise of NDA’s Army, Navy and Airforce cadets.

“The affected areas will be from the Nigerian Army Command Engineering Depot, at the Nigerian-Turkish International School Junction in Rigachikun – Kawo Fly Over – Mando – Afaka.

“This temporary road closure and diversion is necessary to ensure the safe conduct of the “Endurance Run,” a key training exercise for all first-term Army, Navy, and Air Force cadets of the NDA, as part of the annual “Exercise Camp Initial ” programme.

“Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and use alternative routes during the affected hours.

“The NDA apologises for any inconvenience this may cause and seeks the understanding and cooperation of the general public,” Maidawa said.(NAN)(