NDA alerts public against admission fraudsters

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has alerted the general public, especially applicants of the 72 Regular Course of the existence of a fraudulent syndicate claiming to be admission officers of the Academy.

The Academy Public Relations Officer, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, in a statement isuued on Saturday in Kaduna, said that the gang are asking for money from applicants to get them admission into the Academy.

Abdullahi said that the syndicate also print fake admission letters and issue them to candidates after collecting money.

“The Academy strongly advises the public to disregard such letters. Such letters were not initiated by the NDA.

“Hence, the general public should note that selection into NDA is by merit not pay.

”He explained that NDA use only mainstream media, official website www.nda.edu.ng and social media channels on facebook and twitter, DefenceAcademyNG and HQ_NDA respectively, to dessiminate public information.

“Therefore, NDA will never direct you to call any phone number for admission or payment.

“The general public is therefore advised not to fall prey or have any dealings with the said admission frausters

.

“You are to report the activities of such frausters to the nearest military or police unit,” he said. (NAN)