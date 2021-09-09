NDA, Air Training Command collaborate on training, security

The Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) and the Air Training Command (ATC) of the Nigeria Air Force have agreed to strengthen collaboration on training and security.

A statement issued in Kaduna on Thursday by NDA Public Relations Officer, Major Bashir Jajira, said the commitment was made when the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Training Command, AVM Ayoola Jolasinmi visited the academy.

Jolasinmi told the NDA Commandant, Maj.-Gen Ibrahim Yusuf that the ATC would collaborate with the academy on training and other areas of concern.

He commiserated with the commandant and the entire Academy community on the recent unfortunate breach of security that resulted to loss of lives.

The AOC expressed optimism that the perpetrators would be brought to book, adding that “good will always triumph over evil, no matter how long it takes’’.

Responding, the NDA Commandant highlighted some recent security developments and measures being put in place in and around the academy to further fortify it.

He stressed the need for continued collaboration with the ATC, 1 Division Nigerian Army and other security agencies in maintaining a secure environment.

The commandant while appreciating the support of the Air Training Command to the academy, described the synergy between NDA and Nigeria Air Force as very solid.

He advocated for the sustenance of the existing robust collaboration. (NAN)

