NCWS wants FG to prioritise safety of Nigerians in Ukraine

The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), has called on the Federal Government to do all within its powers, to ensure the safety of Nigerian citizens trapped in Ukraine.

Dr Laraba Shoda, National President of NCWS made the call in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Ukraine has come under attack by Ruissia in the last few days, following the former’s moves to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

Shoda said that there were more than 5,600 Nigerians in Ukraine and the Federal Government owed them a duty to secure their lives.

“As mothers, we are worried of the safety of our children and wards in Ukraine, and we appeal to the Federal Government to do everything possible to ensure their safety.

“But we are not unaware of Federal Government’s assurance of safe evacuation of Nigerians living in Ukraine amidst Russia’s multiple attacks on the country.

“The life of one Nigerian should be of concern to the Federal Government, we have a record of over 5,600 Nigerians in Ukraine and their lives should be of great concern.

“Now that the borders are closed and no plane can fly, how safe are our children,” Shoda asked.

Shoda also called on women to continue to pray for the safety of Nigerians in Ukraine.

NAN reports that Russian army started attacking Ukranian military installations in spite of President, Vladimir Putin’s assurance that there there would be no attack on civilians in Ukraine.

While Kiev comes under bombardment, her citizens are seeking shelter in underground metro stations.

Tens of thousands of people are crossing the border into neighbouring countries such as Poland.

While the European Union has promised to give 1.7 billion euros in economic aid to Ukraine, Turkey, one of Ukraine’s neighbours, has also expressed readiness to send humanitarian aid to the country. (NAN)

