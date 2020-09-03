NCWS urges prayers as Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala seeks WTO top seat

The National Council of Women’s Societies (NCWS) has called for prayers, especially among women, for Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to win her bid to be elected as Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

A statement issued in Abuja on Thursday quoted Mrs Laraba Shoda, NCWS President, as pleading with all Nigerians to support Okonjo-Iweala’s aspiration and seek divine intervention for victory.

It described the former finance minister as “an industrious mother, wife and daughter of Nigeria who needs every support and prayers at this time”.

“The Muslim women should please offer special prayers during the Jumat on Fridays while Christian women should also offer special prayers on Sundays as they go to worship God.

“Following her antecedents, Dr Okonjo-Iweala has proved herself, both locally and internationally, as an expert on trade, economics and governance.

“Dr Okonjo-Iweala is a world-acclaimed economist, skilled in the workings of international financial and development systems.

“As an innovative manager, she has a good grasp of the world economy and most importantly, trade, as a tool of development,” the statement said.

It particularly noted that the candidate’s experience in financial systems and global trade had made her an expert consultant to governments across the globe.

“Following Okonjo-Iweala’s antecedents, she is very qualified to be the new head of WTO, especially at this critical period of global economic downturn caused by the Coronavirus pandemic,” the statement said. (NAN)