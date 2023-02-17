NCWS urges Nigerians on violence-free polls

By Dorcas Jonah

The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) has called on Nigerians to shun violence and ensure peaceful atmosphere during the general elections.

The National president of NCWS, Hajiya Lami Lau, made the call in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

She urged women and youths to come out en masse to exercise their civic responsibility and should not allow themselves to be intimidated during the polls.

Lau called on Nigerian youths to denounce electoral violence during and after the elections.

“It is the votes of women that will determine who will lead the country after the elections, therefore, Nigerians should stand united against violence and activities that will jeopardise the elections.

”I advised all Nigerians, specifically women and youths to work together towards free and fair elections regardless of political party affiliations.

“As women, we are worst hit in times of violence and as patriotic Nigerians, our collective goal should be a better Nigeria,’’ she said.

Lau discouraged women from vote buying and selling or mortgaging their conscience and future for mundane things.

She advised youths against been used by selfish politicians to disrupt elections as thugs or engaging in unpatriotic activities.

“Vote for people who will not forget you when they win the next elections. This is for the sake of your children and the children of your children,” she said.

According to her, no nation can move forward without active participation of women in politics.

”If we must move the country forward, we must position women to contribute meaningfully to national development.

“Leadership must be inclusive, creating equal opportunities for women to function in key positions both at the Federal and state levels,” she said.

This, she said represents the best practices and standards for sustainable development, gender equity and justice.

“It cannot be denied that the democracy practiced in Nigeria for many years has not met the full ideals because of its lack of inclusion of women in important decision making processes.

“For Nigerian women, democracy is seen as retrogressing, sadly moving backward, with the dwindling number of women in governance in Nigeria, which we consider rather alarming.

”However, not voting will not only worsen the situation, but tactically widen the gender gap in politics and leadership hence women are advised to go all out and support every female candidate,” she said.

Lau said that voting women into elective positions, will greatly enhance the quality of lives of women in terms of healthcare, agriculture, procurement, business and access to funds, grants and loans.

She expressed confidence that in spite of series of attacks on INEC personnel and facilities, the commission has committed to live up to expectations.

Lau called on the public to support INEC, while urging the commission to be open to comments from Nigerians that would help in achieving its set objectives.

The president urged INEC to do more to ensure that elections are won at the polls and not at the court as a result of technicalities.(NAN)