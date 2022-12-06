NCWS tasks security agencies on killers of Kaduna LP women leader

By Dorcas Jonah

The National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), has tasked security agencies to unravel the suspected killers of Mrs Victoria Chindex, the Kaduna women leader of the Labour Party (LP).

The National President of NCWS, Hajiya Lami Lau, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Lau called for investigation into the killing, saying that the perpetrators must be apprehended and brought to justice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gun men had stormed the residence of Chindex in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Nov. 28, shot her and injured her husband on the leg.

Lau said that government at all level must condemn such barbaric act and ensure that those involved were made to face the full waft of the law.

“Incidences such as this need to be condemned in totality particularly at a time where the council is working hard to promote women at all level of governance.

”Such act will brought to nothing all the hard work and progress made by the council and another stakeholders as the country prepares for the 2023 general election.

”As human, everyone including women has the right to choose and belong to a political party of their choice without fear of intimidation according to the tenets of the nation’s democracy,” she said.

Lau said that there was need to address the culture of impunity that encourages all forms of abuse against women.(NAN)