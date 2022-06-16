NCWS solicits partnership with Military for women empowerment

The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) has called for partnership with the Nigeria Military authorities to empower women in Nigeria.

The National president of NCWS, Hajiya Lami Lau, stated this on Thursday when she took members of her executive to visit the Chief of Army Staff, (CDS) Maj.- Gen. Lucky Irabor, in Abuja.Lau said the aim of the visit was to seek ways of strengthening the relationship between the office of Chief of Defence Staff and NCWS for more collaborative engagements.She solicited for the admission of more women into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) and the implementation of the recently launched Armed Forces of Nigeria Gender Policy.

According to Lau, NCWS is in collaboration with the National Directorate of Employment to train 50 women in each state, including the FCT on skills acquisition.”Therefore, we humbly solicit your support in empowering these women after their training, as we appreciate the positive efforts the Nigerian military is making towards the security challenges in Nigeria. ”We will continue to lend our contributions, especially in our main constituency, the home front to support the fight against insurgency in Nigeria,” she said.Commending the military for launching the Armed Forces Nigeria Gender Policy [AFNGP), Lau said that it had encouraged other security and Paramilitary agencies to do same.

She also commended the CDS for upgrading the office of the Gender Adviser to a Directorate, headed by a woman in line with the military gender policy on deepening gender mainstreaming.”You have displayed your gender sensitivity in the role of women in combat- training and peace enforcement,” she said.Responding, the CDS promised to partner the NCWS to empower Nigeria women after their training with the NDE.Irabor also promised to partner the NCWS to curb violence during and after the 2023 General Elections.He urged the council to strike a balance while advocating for women inclusiveness in the military, adding that certain jobs were too difficult for the women.”As a council, you need to educate the women that there are some areas in the military that is not suitable for them.”We are committed to promote the cause of the women but we must be careful in doing so,” he said.Irabor said that he advocated for more women inclusion in the decision making process by allowing more women in both elective and appointment level.(NAN)

