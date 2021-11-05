NCWS seeks partnership with NDLEA on drug war

November 5, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 The National Council of Women Societies, NCWS, On Friday, called for with National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) to curb drug abuse by the female in the country.

A statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, said the National President of the Council, Dr (Mrs) Gloria Shoda, made the call during a courtesy visit to the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja.

Shoda commended the Chairman, NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, (rtd.), officers and men of the agency for doing so much within a very short time.

She bemoaned the level of drug abuse among Nigerian women, saying there the urgent need for with the agency to salvage the situation.

“It is unfortunate that women now hold drug parties where each brings her own illicit drug and from the collection, they produce a cocktail of illicit substances to get high.

“At the NCWS, we are worried by this and that is why we come to seek with NDLEA in view of the recent excellent work being done by Marwa’s new leadership of the Agency,” she stated.

In his response, Marwa noted that NCWS central to the ongoing drug demand reduction and drug supply control efforts in Nigeria.

“I am happy you structures down to the local governments and communities, because we almost 15 million drug users and in four is a woman.

“Women are central to the home and whatever they do consequences on the entire family structure.

“We have sweeping the off our streets as much as we can but we need to face the demand end, hence the need for collaboration with the NCWS,” the NDLEA boss stated.

Marwa assured that the agency would intensify its advocacy for drug test in schools as part of deterrence measures.

“You to support drug test for our university students and intending couples.

“If prospective suitors know drug test will be a condition for marriage, they will abstain from drug use,” he added.

Marwa urged the NCWS to join the against the bid to legalise cannabis in the country.

He said, “You to join the movement against those pushing for legalisation of cannabis, otherwise we may be building more rehabilitation centres hospitals.

“Women are the power of the nation, as such must never allow this legalisation move,” Marwa charged Nigerian women. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,