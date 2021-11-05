NCWS seeks partnership with NDLEA on drug war

The National Council of Women Societies, NCWS, On Friday, called for partnership with National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) to curb drug abuse by the female gender in the country.

A statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, said the National President of the Council, Dr (Mrs) Gloria Shoda, made the call during a courtesy visit to the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja.

Shoda commended the Chairman, NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, (rtd.), officers and men of the agency for doing so much within a very short time.

She bemoaned the level of drug abuse among Nigerian women, saying there was the urgent need for partnership with the agency to salvage the situation.

“It is unfortunate that women now hold drug parties where each one brings her own illicit drug and from the collection, they produce a cocktail of illicit substances to get high.

“At the NCWS, we are worried by this and that is why we have come to seek partnership with NDLEA in view of the recent excellent work being done by Marwa’s new leadership of the Agency,” she stated.

In his response, Marwa noted that NCWS was central to the ongoing drug demand reduction and drug supply control efforts in Nigeria.

“I am happy you have structures down to the local governments and communities, because we have almost 15 million drug users and one in four is a woman.

“Women are central to the home and whatever they do have consequences on the entire family structure.

“We have been sweeping the drugs off our streets as much as we can but we need to face the demand end, hence the need for collaboration with the NCWS,” the NDLEA boss stated.

Marwa assured that the agency would intensify its advocacy for drug test in schools as part of deterrence measures.

“You have to support drug test for our university students and intending couples.

“If prospective suitors know drug test will be a condition for marriage, they will abstain from drug use,” he added.

Marwa urged the NCWS to join the campaign against the bid to legalise cannabis in the country.

He said, “You have to join the movement against those pushing for legalisation of cannabis, otherwise we may be building more rehabilitation centres than hospitals.

“Women are the power of the nation, as such you must never allow this legalisation move,” Marwa charged Nigerian women. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...