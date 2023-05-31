NCWS pledges support for Tinubu  on women/youth inclusiveness in governance

By Dorcas Jonah

The National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) has pledged to work with President Bola Tinubu to realise his target of visible number of women in his administration.

The National President of NCWS, Hajiya Lami Lau, made the pledged, on Wednesday in Abuja, in congratulatory message to President Bola Tinubu on his inauguration as the 16th President of Nigeria.

Lau said that an all-inclusive government was crucial to nation building and transformation of the country, adding that increased participation of female technocrats in politics would reposition the country for greatness.

She said that Tinubu’s promise to feature women and youth “prominently” in his administration was a welcome development and an encouragement to Nigeria women to work with him.

The NCWS national president, quoting a World Bank report, said that women make up 49 per cent of Nigeria’s population, but have mainly remained underrepresented in the political space throughout the country’s history.

“Over the years, Nigeria had consistently ranked poorly on the global gender equality index, with failed gender bills, violence against women and girls, and poor economic participation.

“If more women are given the opportunity to serve in various government positions, they will bring hope back to the masses and the society will benefit.

“There cannot be any meaningful development without an all-inclusive government of women, youths and persons with disabilities,” she said.

Lau said that the council has full confidence in the President and the first lady, a patron of NCWS, that he would deliver on his 35 per cent promise of women inclusion in governance.

“We will sensitise the women, work with relevant agencies and the National Assembly on legislation that promote female employment in all government offices, ministries, and agencies as promised by the president,’’ she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian President, who was recently inaugurated, promised to feature women and youth “prominently” in his administration in his inaugural speech.

Also, President Tinubu in his manifesto document titled “Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria”, said he would strive to seek employment of women in all government offices.

According to the manifesto, members of the Federal Executive Council are to reserve certain senior positions for women, while the private sector will be encouraged to do the same.(NAN)