NCWS mourns former national president, Nwokeafor

The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) has condoled with the family of its former National President, Dr Ketebu Nwokeafor over her death. Mrs Laraba Shoda, National President, NCWS, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja. Shoda, while condoling with the family and the people of Bayelsa over her sudden demise, said death was an inevitable end to every mortal.

She said that members of the council were consoled that the deceased lived an exemplary life. Shoda prayed that God would grant repose to the soul of the departed and comfort all those mourning the demise. “With submission to the will of Almighty God, the National President and the entire members of NCWS, with heavy heart mourn the passing to glory of our former National President Ketebu Nwokeafor. “Nwokeafor served the council from 2001 to 2006 and recorded remarkable achievements. “Our condolences go to the family and well wishers. May her soul rest in perfect peace. “Born on Feb. 25, 1954, Nwokeafor devoted her life to championing women’s rights. She rose through the ranks from local officer of the NCWS to become its national president.

“She studied medicine at the University of Lagos and became a fellow of West African College of Physicians and was also a former Nigerian Ambassador to Ireland. “The council also commiserates with the family of Chief Margaret Olayemi, a former national officer of NCWS during Nwokeafor’s regime,” she said.(NAN)