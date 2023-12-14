NCWS makes First Lady its Grand Patron

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, joyfully accepted her investiture as the Grand Patron, National Council for Women Society (NCWS) of Nigeria.

Following that decoration, Mrs Tinubu promised to use the position to further promote good governance and advocate for gender equality in the nation, among others.

She acknowledged that the NCWS has always been an advocate of issues that affect women in the country, especially with the way it is helping women to contribute to the development of the nation.

The first lady also commended the Wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, wives of governors, the National President of NCWS, Hajia Lami Adamu-Lau, and other dignitaries, for their support to the current government.

“Your unwavering dedication and support since the commencement of this administration are greatly commended Thank you for your dedication to the welfare and progress of our nation.

“I also commend your efforts in championing the causes that promote women, education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and social welfare initiatives which are relative with the core value of Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

“I identify with you in fostering unity, promoting equality and amplifying the voices of women across every sector of our society, including creating a more inclusive and equitable nation which echoes the ideas that we would aspire to achieve.

“It is with gratitude and a deep sense of responsibility that I accept the honour of being enthroned as the grand patron of NCWS and I thank you.

“As the grand patron, I understand the challenges being faced by women in the society, including discrimination, violence and limited access to education, healthcare and economic opportunities.

“It is our collective responsibility to address these issues and work toward a society where every woman can strive and fulfil her potentials,” the First Lady said.

Speaking at the event, Adamu-Lau appreciated Mrs Tinubu for her steadfastness to national growth and called her as a role model worthy of emulation.

“The role of women in shaping the nation cannot be over emphasised because women are the bedrock of unity and value force of progress in homes,” Adamu-Lau said.

“Today we take a significant step to affirm this position by formerly recognizing, entrusting the honour of grand patron on our first lady.

“Mrs Tinubu has remained exemplary as an educationist and philanthropist, and in grassroot politics, little wonder she was decorated as an Officer of the Order of Niger.

“She is a mother of virtue who has demonstrated the deep understanding of issues facing women and she is determined to address it,” she added.(NAN)

By Celine-Damilola Oyewole

