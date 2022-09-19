NCWS lauds Wike for assenting to law on rights of women to family Inheritance

By Dorcas Jonah

The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) on Monday commended Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers for ending the denial of women to family inheritance.

The national president of NCWS, Hajiya Lami Lau, gave the commendation in a statement in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wike on Thursday signed into law, the Rivers State Prohibition of the Curtailment of Women’s Right to Share in Family Property Law No. 2 of 2022 along with the Rivers Compulsory Treatment and Care of Victims of Gunshots Law No. 3 of 2022, and the Rivers Pension Reform (amendment) Law No. 4 of 2022.

The law states that female children in Rivers can now fully participate in the sharing of their family inheritance.

”We appreciate Wike for signing a law that recognised women in family inheritance.

”This is a step in the right direction, as women in Rivers will soon be part of family inheritance.

”As a council, we thanked Gov. Wike for this giant support for women, and we called on other state governors to do same.

”We hope that this law will make Nigerian men have a rethink on the way they treat the women,” she said.

The national president called on government at all levels to ensure the abolishment of some cultures and traditions that affect women negatively.

Lau said that women are partners in progress, adding that this gesture should also be extended to women inclusion in governance’.

The national president said she was optimistic that the gender bills which members of the national assembly rejected during the 1999 Constitution amendments would be given due consideration some day.(NAN)

