NCWS inaugurates youth wing

The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) on Saturday in Abuja, inaugurated its youth wing geared toward inclusiveness of all women in the council.

Inaugurating the youth forum, National President of NCWS, Mrs Laraba Shoda, advised members of the forum to be hardworking and dedicated to gender issues.

According to her, the council wants the young women to know that NCWS is not only for older women, but that the women young also have a stake.

“This is the time for us to begin to mentor these girl, so that they know that NCWS is for every female.

“I decided to start this forum for an all-inclusive national women council,’’ she said.

Shoda said that she had charged state councils to replicate same in order to ensure that the young women were brought into the council’s affairs.

“This is the national forum, six state had also inaugurated theirs and before I leave, all the state would have inaugurated theirs, so that we can begin to mentor these girls on time.

“This is to ensure that they can grow and know what we want, and besides, social issues are everywhere, affecting especially the young ones more than the elderly.

“If we begin now to catch them young, they can later transit into NCWS,’’ she said.

NCWS President, Mrs Laraba Shoda with members of youth association.

Shoda advised the newly inaugurated youth association to partner with the council in their programmes.

“My charge for these young ones is for them to work hard, dedicate themselves to work for the youth and the children, especially for the girl child.

“Be role model to other younger women, so that we can support them. Education is key in this country and we need to begin to find ways of making sure that our girls go to school.

“So, if they see young aspiring girls like this in NCWS, talking to them and doing advocacy, they will listen better,’’ she said.

Shoda called on states presidents to work with the NCWS youth association and help them to understand the policy and programme of the council.

“The youth forum is there to support and energies the state council, to teach them the digital world. Welcome them, be open to them and mentor them,’’ she said.

Responding, Sylvia Sarki, Coordinator of the NCWS youth association, thanked the president for the confidence reposed in them and promised to put in their best.

Sarki advised other young women to join them and be part of the council in order to build a better women council for all.(NAN)

