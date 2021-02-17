NCWS felicitates with Aisha Buhari on 50th birthday

The National Council of Women’s Societies (NCWS) has congratulated the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on her 50th birthday.
The National President of NCWS, Mrs Laraba Shoda, gave the congratulatory message in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
Shoda commended Mrs Buhari’s contributions to the promotion of quality health care and girl child education in the country.
She said through her collaborations with her colleagues globally, Mrs. Buhari had advocated for girl-child education, healthcare improvement, tackling gender-based violence and advocating for women rights.
“As the mother of the nation, you have done so much to impact the lives of the vulnerable and less-privileged persons in our society through your compassionate programmes, especially the Future Assured Program,” she said.
Shoda also said the first lady through the Aisha Buhari Foundation had mobilised resources to take care of street children, the elderly and homeless, describing it as a noble cause.
She further prayed for good health, divine protection and wisdom for the first lady in her support for the president to serve the country better.(NAN)