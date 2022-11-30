NCWS embarks on nationwide advocacy on GBV, targets rural communities

By Justina Auta

The National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), on Wednesday, embarked

on nationwide walk advocacy to sensitise Nigerians, especially in rural areas on the effects and how to protect

against Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Hajiya Lami Adamu-Lau, the NCWS National President, said the exercise was part of campaign to end GBV

and commemorate this year’s 16 Days Activism Against GBV to end the menace.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is an

annual international campaign that starts on Nov. 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence

Against Women, and runs until Dec. 10, Human Rights Day.

It is used as an organising strategy by individuals and organisations around the world to call for the prevention

and elimination of violence against women and girls.

According to the NCWS boss, women and girls, especially in rural areas need to be enlightened on laws and policies that

protect their rights and ensure perpetrators of are prosecuted.

She said “this walk is part of our advocacy on Violence Against Women and Girls (VAGW) and we are trying

to educate people on the ills and dangers of GBV.

“This exercise is done at the national, state and local government levels.”

She explained that the advocacy would continue beyond the 16 Days of Activism with collaboration from

counterpart associations to sustain the fight and demand for the protection of women and girls against all forms of violence.

She added that “the VAPP law should be domesticated and followed strictly so that perpetrators will be dealt with.

“It has been a continuous cry since 1958 to date, so we are not going to stop it. We are just celebrating these days

because we are uniting with our own brothers and sisters who have the same aims and objectives.”

Adamu-Lau, therefore, called for sustained and strict implementation of the VAPP Law “to legally protect victims

and punish perpetrators of rape and other forms of violence.

“We need the government to not only domesticate these laws, but to diligently implement it.

“The VAPP Law should be domesticated and implemented fully so that perpetrators will be dealt with.”

She commended development partners like Amnesty International for their commitment and support toward ending GBV in the country.

Mr Micheal Christian, Representative of Amnesty International, stressed the need for boys and men to be carried along

in the advocacy against rape and other forms of GBV to establish a balanced approach toward eliminating the menace.

He said “it is important for women and girls to be protected, amnesty international has done a lot regarding that.

“It is very important to carry the boys along because focusing on the girls alone is not right so the boys have to be

carried along in this advocacy to eliminate all forms of violence and harmful practices in our society.” (NAN)