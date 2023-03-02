NCWS congratulates Tinubu, seeks all-inclusive govt.

By Dorcas Jonah

National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) has congratulated the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, on his victory at Saturday’s Presidential election, calling for an all-inclusive government.

NCWS National President, Hajiya Lami Lau, in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, also congratulated the Vice-President-elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

She urged individuals and political parties that were not satisfied with the election results not to take laws into their hands but seek redress in the court of law.

Lau said that an all-inclusive government was crucial to nation building and transformation of the country.

She also said that increased participation of female technocrats in politics would go a long way in repositioning the country for greatness.

Lau called on the president-elect to recognise the role of women in nation-building by giving them more opportunities in governance.

“If more women are given the opportunity to serve in various government positions, they will bring hope back to the masses and the society will benefit.

”There cannot be any meaningful development without an all-inclusive government of women, youths and persons with disabilities.

”More women are needed in government, as they are the most-productive part of the society,” she said.

The NCWS national president commended women and youths for coming out en masse to vote for the candidate of their choice in the just-concluded presidential and national assembly elections.

She urged them to repeat same in the March 11 governorship and House of Assembly elections, saying that they should focus more on female candidates.

Lau also stressed the need for peace as a tool for national development. (NAN)