NCWS annouces death of its National President

The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) on Wednesday, announced the passing of its National President, Hajiya Lami Adamu-Lau, who died in the early hours of eEdnesday , after a brief illness in Kebbi .

This is contained in a statement issued by Mrs Naomi Agbo, Head of Administration in Abuja.

“Hajiya Lami Adamu-Lau was a dedicated leader and champion of women’s empowerment who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

“Her tireless efforts and contributions to the betterment of our society will never be forgotten,” she said.

Agbo, described the late National President as a shining example of dedication and service to humanity, whose impact will continue to be felt for years to come.

According to her, Adamu-Lau will be buried according to Islamic rites in her hometown in Lau, Taraba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in April 2022, Lau emerged the new national president of the NCWS, after winning unopposed.

She initiated a lot of empowerment programmes that ameliorated the sufferings of many indigent women across the country.

She also embarked on several sensitisation exercises on ending Gender Based Violence (GBV) and harmful traditional practices in the country. (NAN)

By Justina Auta