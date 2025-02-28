NCSP pledges collaboration with Atomic Energy Commission on food security, energy, health services

Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP) has pledged its commitment to collaborating with National Atomic Energy Commission

Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP) has pledged its commitment to collaborating with National Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) to boost energy, food security and health services in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN

) reports that the NCSP Director-General, Joseph Tegbe, gave the pledge while hosting a NAEC delegation, led by the acting Chairman/Chief Executive, Anthony Ekedewa, in his office in Abuja.

Tegbe said that NCSP would collaborate with the commission in its move to partner with China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) to leverage

Chinese technology and expertise to boost Nigeria’s agricultural, energy and health sectors.

He expressed displeasure at the current volume and value of food crop wastage, largely due to inadequate preservation and storage.

The director-general lauded the NAEC management’s commitment to reducing food wastage, in line with the agency’s mandate to utilise technology for development.

He emphasised the importance of large scale production outfits in the country to ensure food security and significant export earnings.

This, according to him, will enable Nigeria to meet local demands and quality specification for the global market.

Tegbe described NAEC’s visit as a strategic move to boost food security and improving agricultural produce exports from Nigeria.

He said that the visit was to explore opportunities of partnerships to harness irradiation technology for food preservation and healthcare services in the country.

According to him, NCSP is committed to deepening the partnership between Nigeria and China, adding: “ this collaboration with NAEC marks a significant step in this direction and a major stride at improving food security.’’

On his part, acting Chairman of NAEC reiterated the commission’s commitment to leveraging the comprehensive strategic partnership between Nigeria and China.

Ekedewa said that the partnership would help Nigeria to reclaim its top spot in the export market of key food crops like cassava, yam and spices, using technology to improve the shelf life of agricultural produce.

“This will involve the deployment of modern technology, improvement of seed stock, capacity development of farmers and technology transfer as well as financing for the replication of preservation facilities across geo-political zones in the country.

“This initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda which prioritise economic growth and development,’’ Ekedewa said.

NAN reports that among NAEC’s delegation were Director, Nuclear Research and Infrastructure Development, Justin Salau; Deputy Director and Head Gamma Irradiation Facility, Mustapha Tajudeen and Deputy Director and Head, International Cooperation and Liaison, Awwal Bisallah. (NAN)