NCS warns border community against unwholseome practises

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has charged Illela border community, marketers and other stakeholders to adhere to stipulated regulations as ECOWAS lift sanctions against Niger Republic.

Mr Kamal Muhammad, its Comptroller in charge of Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command, gave the charge while interacting with the community on Tuesday in Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Muhammad said that ECOWAS had lifted the sanctions on the neighbouring country and the action might translate to reopening of the nation’s borders.

He said his inspection visit was to assess the situation and interact with officials of sister agencies, marketers and residents.

He solicited for more cooperation from the stakeholders and urged them to ensure harmonious working relationship at all times.

”My visit to Illela border station is to ensure that all is set in anticipation of the last order of the border re-opening.

”The lifting of ECOWAS sanctions on Niger Republic and subsequent restoration of power supply to the neighbouring country are the reasons of my visit to ensure that all is set towards the re-opening of the Illela border as we await the last order,” Muhammad said.

He disclosed that NCS had awarded a contract for the construction of a Primary Healthcare Center (PHC), at Illela border as part of its corporate social responsibility to the community

The comptroller appreciated the licensed agents, traditional rulers and community members and encouraged them to support NCS with information to enable them serve the nation better.

He used the medium to sensitise the community to dangers of smuggling which, he said, was hindering economic growth.

Muhammad stressed the need for stakeholders to support NCS to achieve its constitutional mandate.

Responding on behalf of the border community, a traditional ruler, Alhaji Muhammadu, thanked the comptroller for the visit and assured him of maximum support to NCS and other sister agencies at the border. (NAN)

By Habibu Harisu