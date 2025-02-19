NCS trains stakeholders on B’Odogwu for streamlined cargo clearance

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Wednesday trained stakeholders at the Apapa Customs Command on the B’odogwu application to streamline cargo clearance and facilitate trade.

By Aisha Cole

The Assistant Comptroller of Customs, Mrs Chinyere Nwankwuchu, made this known during the exercise in Lagos on Wednesday.

Nwankwuchu explained that with the introduction of B’Odogwu, stakeholders could clear cargoes in less than eight hours, provided they insisted on honest declarations.

She said that eight hours cargo clearance with B’Odogwu had been implemented and tested at Port and Terminal Multi Service Ltd.,

Nwankwuchu informed stakeholders and traders on the new platform where customers would be clearing their goods.

She said that the training was for stakeholders to also understand the clearance workspace and the trader devices for seamless Customs processing.

“The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has introduced a new application called the Unified Customs Management System (UCMS), which has been given the indigenous name B’Odogwu.

“B’Odogwu is a homegrown application developed by our ICT officers at the Nigeria Customs Service. It has been given an indigenous name that every stakeholder can relate to.

“B’Odogwu stands for borders and Customs operations are synonymous with borders; whether at seaports, border stations or airports.

“Customs officers are present, working on behalf of the nation to ensure border security.” Nwankwuchu explained.

Also speaking, Assistant Superintendent of Customs Sadiq Abubakar, while engaging stakeholders in a practical exercise, stated that the application promotes the single submission of data for cargo clearance.

He explained that the bank code is preloaded in the application, providing details on the mode of importation and other essential information for cargo clearance.

Abubakar further noted that the system guides users step by step, from cargo classification to the final clearance stage while clearing agents were required to attach all invoices and save process documents before final submission.

He emphasised that stakeholders must ensure they receive feedback after submitting Form M, adding that if any required information is missing, the system would not allow submission.

Also, Mr Abdul-Rahman Elias, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tallman Logistics Ltd., described B’Odogwu as an upgrade of the Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS II).

He highlighted the key difference, stating, “Unlike NICIS II, where a declarant (Customs officer) is assigned, B’Odogwu allows stakeholders to choose their own declarant.”

Miss Juliet Anyaegbu, Manager at Libra Circle Ltd., also lauded the platform, stating that B’Odogwu is more seamless than NICIS II.

She added that the training at PTML focused on improving the Pre-Assessment Report, which would help reduce the time required for itemising documents.

Earlier, Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, Controller of Customs for Apapa Command, commended the strong turnout of stakeholders at the training.

Olomu, represented by Deputy Comptroller Admin, Henry Eromobo, urged stakeholders and traders to fully engage with the training.

He emphasised that mastering B’Odogwu would help reduce cargo clearance time at the ports. (NAN)