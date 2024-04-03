NCS to establish analytical laboratory for testing imported, exported goods -C-G

Its Comptroller General (C-G), Adewale Adeniyi, stated this during a press briefing on the service’s activities in the first quarter of 2024, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adeniyi said the service was determined to ensure that only standard goods were allowed into the country.

“In view of that, the NCS Analytical Laboratory would take effect in the second and third quarters of the year,” he said.

He said the move was aimed at ensuring compliance with customs regulations by providing accurate and reliable testing and analysis of the goods.

“The laboratory will conduct various tests to determine the authenticity, composition, quality, and safety of goods, including testing for chemical composition, product integrity, and adherence to regulatory standards.

“Leveraging state of the art technology and expertise, aided by the Customs Analytical Laboratory is expected to enhance NCS’s capacity to detect and prevent smuggling and counterfeit goods and other illicit activities.

“This will safeguard public health, safety, and economic interests. Additionally, it facilitates trade by expediting the clearance,” he said.

Adeniyi said that NCS was open to collaboration.

He said where they did not have specified laboratories for their investigations, they would collaborate with government agencies such as National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, as well as academic laboratories in institutions.

The NCS boss said that the laboratories would be established in various regions, particularly in port regions such as Lagos, Port-Harcout and, possibly in Kano, with a central analytical laboratory in Abuja.

He said that the NCS launched some programmes in the quarter such as the Time Release Study (TRS) aimed at identifying bottlenecks in the clearance process.

He said that the TRS would enable the implementation of measures to promote transparency and commitment among key stakeholders and enhance trade facilitation.

He said that the Authorised Economic Operators (AEO) programme, an initiative endorsed by the World Customs Organisation, would be launched by the service in April.

According to the C-G, participants of the programme stand to benefit from expedited customs clearance processes, reduced inspections, priority treatment, and enhanced predictability in customs

He said that the NCS was determined to address smuggling activities through strengthening its anti smuggling operations using innovations such as the Geographic Information System

According to him, the reopening of the northern border with Niger Republic is expected to address smuggling activities and boost trading activities in the region.(NAN)

By Martha Agas