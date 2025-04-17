NCS seizes smuggled PMS worth N26m  in Niger

The Niger/Kogi Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 500 gallons and two drums of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) on the Agwara Babana border in Niger State.

Rita Iliya

Mr Kehinde Ejibunu, Assistant Comptroller General of Customs in charge of Finance, Administration and Special Duties, disclosed this while parading the items before newsmen in Minna on Wednesday.

He attributed the success recorded to inter agency collaboration and community engagement with stakeholders.

“The seizure is due to synergy of inter-service collaboration with other security agencies and community engagement with relevant stakeholders,” he said.

Ejibunu disclosed that the seized products, with an estimated Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N26 million, were being conveyed in an utility vehicle and a pickup truck.

He said that the seized products include 500 galllons with each containing 25 litres of PMS, totaling 12,500 litres and two drums were seized at different intervals and locations around the Babana border area.

The ACG said that some of the gallons of fuel were also in a pick up truck all with an estimated duty paid value of N26 million while no arrest was made.

He emphasised that the Nigeria Customs Service remains committed to dismantling smuggling networks and bringing economic saboteurs to justice.

As National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, Ejibunu noted that despite the resurgence of terrorists along the border areas, diversion and smuggling of petroleum products to neighbouring countries have been checked.

Also speaking, Mr Pascal Chibuoke, Customs Area Comptroller for Niger/ Kogi Area Command, appealed for more patrol vehicles with modern communication gadgets to improve patrols along the border, citing the presence of terrorist groups around the Babana axis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seized containers and drums of PMS would be sold to the public at N10,000 per 25-litre container. (NAN)