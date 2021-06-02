NCS seizes N28 million worth of goods in North-Central

 The Nigeria (NCS), Joint Border Patrol, Central Zone, Sector 3, has seized goods a Paid Value (DPV) of N 28,203,700 being smuggled the country.

Briefing newsman on Wednesday in Ilorin, the Coordinator of the team, Comptroller Olusegun Peters said the goods were seized in the axis between April and May in 35 separate operations.

”The items 637 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, 795 gallons of 25 litres Premium motor spirit and 15 units of Nigerian used vehicles

”The other seized items are 14 cartons of condense milk, four Cartons of Batteries, 14 Tin Tomatoes Paste and three Bags of Sugar,” Peters said.

He, however, attributed the successes in the team’s operations in the sector to the good motivation from the NCS, Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA) and other sister agencies.

”This has boosted the morale of officers and had kept them in high spirit at all times.

”Despite the series of attacks by dare devil smugglers/hoodlums during our course of , the team will not be distracted from executing her mandate.

“To this end, anyone caught obsructing our officers in the line of or perpetuating nefarious activities of smuggling etc shall be made to face the wrath of the law,” the comptroller said. ()

