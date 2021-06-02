The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Joint Border Patrol, North Central Zone, Sector 3, has seized goods with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N 28,203,700 being smuggled into the country.

Briefing newsman on Wednesday in Ilorin, the Coordinator of the team, Comptroller Olusegun Peters said the goods were seized in the axis between April and May in 35 separate operations.

”The items include 637 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, 795 gallons of 25 litres Premium motor spirit and 15 units of Nigerian used vehicles

”The other seized items are 14 cartons of condense milk, four Cartons of Batteries, 14 Tin Tomatoes Paste and three Bags of Sugar,” Peters said.

He, however, attributed the successes recorded in the team’s operations in the sector to the good motivation from the NCS, Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA) and other sister agencies.

”This has boosted the morale of officers and had kept them in high spirit at all times.

”Despite the series of attacks by dare devil smugglers/hoodlums during our course of duty, the team will not be distracted from executing her mandate.

“To this end, anyone caught obsructing our officers in the line of duty or perpetuating nefarious activities of smuggling etc shall be made to face the wrath of the law,” the comptroller said. (NAN)

