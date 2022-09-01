NCS seizes contraband worth N61.5m in Kebbi

By Ibrahim Bello

The Nigeria Customs Services (NCS), Kebbi Area Command, said it had intercepted contraband N61.55 million from suspected smugglers in Kebbi.

The Customs Area Comptroller in the state, Mr Joseph Attah, made this known while addressing newsmen on the activities of the command in Aug. on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the seizure was made possible as a result of the command’s determination to bring criminal trans-border trade actors to their knees in the state.

“The month of Aug. was quite eventful and revealing as the command heightened its anti-smuggling offensive against smugglers.

“We engaged in strategic meetings with traditional, political and youth leaders with a view to gaining mutual understanding and compliance.

“While anti-smuggling operations resulted in seizures and arrests, stakeholders’ engagement resulted in some modest achievements in revenue generation,” he said.

Attah said that the enforcement activities resulted in the seizure of 824 jerry cans of Petroleum Motor Spirit amounting to 20,600 liters and 75 bags of fertilizer.

Others are 22 bags of parboiled rice, 128 bales of second hand clothing, 22 jerry cans of vegetable oil, one used vehicle, 54 bags of sugar and eight local canoe engines.

According to Attah, the items have a total duty paid value of N 61,55 million.

He said that one suspect was arrested and later granted administrative bail.

In the area of revenue generation, Attah said that the command raked in the sum of N38.2 million in Aug. following the re-opening of Kamba border.

He called on the business community to take advantage of the re-opened Kamba border to do their trans-border businesses.

“Passing or attempt to pass goods through any other border in Kebbi apart from Kamba is still illegal as the Federal Government policy on border closure remains in force,” he said.

Attah assured that the command would redouble its efforts to facilitate legitimate trade and make smuggling unprofitable.

He enjoined people of the state to co-operate with the command to enable it serve them better. (NAN)

