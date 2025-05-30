NCS seeks to bridge connectivity gap with int’l conference

The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) says its 19th International Conference on Technology and Computing will focus on bridging the gap of the unconnected world.

By Stellamaris Ashinze

The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) says its 19th International Conference on Technology and Computing will focus on bridging the gap of the unconnected world.

The President, NCS, Dr Muhammad Sirajo, said at news briefing in Lagos on Friday that the conference aimed at fostering collaboration among industry leaders, researchers, policymakers and tech enthusiasts.

Sirajo said that the collaboration among the stakeholders was to develop resilient, inclusive and sustainable solutions on connecting the unconnected world.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference will hold from Aug. 11th to Aug. 14th, 2025, in Kano, Nigeria.

The theme is: “ConNovate 2025: Intelligent, Secure, and Sustainable Innovations for a Connected World.”

According to the NCS president, the theme was strategically chosen to address the pressing need for advanced technological frameworks that prioritise intelligence, security and sustainability.

“ConNovate 2025 promises a dynamic platform to explore innovative approaches to global challenges.

“The conference topics reflects the critical role of technology in building a connected secure and sustainable future

“The conference will bring together diverse stakeholders to deliberate on social, economic and technical trends fostering interdisciplinary solutions for a digitally interconnected world,’’ he said.

Sirajo encouraged researchers, academics, industry professionals and students to submit papers on topics aligned with the conference theme.

He also charged members to intensify their promotion of the conference, describing it as a must-attend for all.

The president said that the conference would provide a dynamic platform to explore innovative approaches to global challenges.

According to him, with key sub-themes including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cybersecurity and Data Privacy, Blockchain and Cryptography and Sustainable and Green Technologies, among others.

Also speaking at the conference, Chairman of the conference committee, Prof Saidat Onasoga, said the conference aimed at bringing together experts, researchers, and innovators from around the world.

Onasoga said that these experts would share knowledge and showcase cutting edge research and innovations.

She said that the conference would also foster international collaboration and knowledge sharing, provide a platform for showcasing innovative solutions and technologies.

“It will provide opportunities to discuss current trends and future directions in computer science, and offer mentorship programmes for the next generation of technologists.

She urged all stakeholders to join ConNovate 2025 and contribute to shaping the future of technology.

The conference promises to be a premier gathering of experts and innovators, harnessing the power of intelligent, secure and sustainable innovations to build a better-connected world. (NAN)