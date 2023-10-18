NCS, PAP to strengthen inter-agency collaboration on Niger Delta

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Office of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) have agreed to partner to strengthen operations towards peace and development in the Niger Delta.

The strategic partnership was agreed when the acting Comptroller-General of the NCS, Adewale Adeniyi, hosted the PAP Interim Administrator, retired Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu, at the Customs Headquarters, Abuja.

Adeniyi, who described Ndiomu’s visit as timely, said that it would further enhance the peace building efforts of the two institutions in the Niger Delta, and open up other vistas of opportunities.

He added that the NCS would benefit from PAP’s resourcefulness in terms of information sharing.

While commending Ndiomu on his achievements since he took up the PAP top job, Adeniyi expressed optimism that both agencies would work more closely to actualise the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

In his remarks, Ndiomu said that the visit was part of his ongoing strategic and far-reaching efforts to create linkages between the PAP and other relevant institutions.

This, he said, was to create windows of opportunities for ex-agitators to secure viable and sustainable means of livelihoods.

Ndiomu further restated his commitment to make the PAP more successful, while appealing to the Customs boss to enrol ex-agitators with degrees into the service.

The PAP Interim Administrator lauded Adeniyi for his strides in the NCS and assured that his administration would continue to work with relevant stakeholders to sustain peace in the Niger Delta. (NAN)

