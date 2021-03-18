The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), says it intercepted smuggled items worth N37 million from December 2020 to March 2021 in Adamawa.

Mr Ishak Ganiyu, Comptroller, NCS, Adamawa and Taraba Area Command, disclosed this when he briefed newsmen on Thursday in Yola.

Ganiyu said that the interception led to 26 seizures during the period.

“Among items seized are seven vehicles, 17 bales and 9 jumbo sacks of second hand foreign clothing and shoes.

“Others include 1,195 Jerry cans of 25 litres each of petroleum products, 195 bags of 50 kg bags of foreign rice and 23 bags of 100kg of foreign rebadged rice.

“The command also seized illicit drugs made up of 496 sachets of Diclofenac and Tramadol 225 gram among others,” Ganiyu said.

He said that the illicit drugs will be handed over to NDLEA after investigations.

Ganiyu said that in spite of the security challenges in the North East, the command had intensified surveillance and patrols along Nigerian borders.

He said that the command was collaborating with the Federal Operation Unit, Strike Force and other Credible Intelligence Units (CIU) for successful operations.(NAN)

