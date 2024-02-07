NCS in Kano generates N8.7 bn revenue in January 

The Kano State Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has generated N8.7 billion as revenue for the month of January.

The Area Comptroller, Mr Dauda Ibrahim Chana, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Wednesday, that the area command covered Kano State and Jigawa.

He said that the command intercepted 6,830 cartons of dulux toffee, 42 cartons of milky candy and seven cartons of football milky candy.

He added that 17 cartons of Austrian milky candy, one used double deck generator and one used outdoor unit air conditioner were also intercepted.

The comptroller said that other seized items are: five bags of foreign parboiled rice and 17 bales of second hand clothes.

According to him, the command has introduced more sensitive security measures to prevent all forms of smuggling in the area.

“We have already positioned our officers at strategic locations to deal decisively with all those involved in illegal materials.

“The area command has ordered the deployment of officers to border posts in Maigatari, Gumel Local Government area, Jigawa, to intensify efforts at mitigating activities of smugglers.

“The order was also sent to officers at the Jeke outpost in Babura Local Government Area of Jigawa.

“We are battle ready to end smuggling through our various strategies to pave the way for arrest and prosecution of those involved in illegal businesses,” he said.

Chana appealed to traditional rulers and stakeholders, especially those at border areas, for their support in sensitising residents on the negative effects of smuggling on the nation’s economy.

“We have also reached out to youths in the border communities, to assist our field officers with required intelligence that will assist in curbing all forms of smuggling activities.

“The command’s area of coverage is a no-go area for smugglers as competent officers have been stationed at identified illegal smuggling routes to ensure arrests and prosecution of offenders,’’ Chana said.

He also solicited the support of stakeholders in mobilising residents to shun smuggling and embrace export of local goods. (NAN)

By Aminu Garko

