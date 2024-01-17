NCS hands over seized illicit drugs to NAFDAC in Sokoto

Nigeria Custom Service (NCS), on Wednesday, handed over 1,198 cartons of illicit drugs and consumables seized at the Nigerian border to officials of National Agency for Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in Sokoto State.

The NCS Comptroller in charge of Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command, Mr Musa Omale, made the presentation and solicited for increased synergy among security operatives and Nigerians to rid the country of smugglers.

Omale said that unchecked drugs coming into the country were a threat, given the cases of drug abuse and related crimes in the nation.

He said illicit drugs pose severe threat to security and safety of citizens as well as pose severe threats to public health, security and social harmony.

He said that the seized items included contraband sex enhancing tablets, expired consumables and drugs that were smuggled through illegal routes.

He assured NAFDAC of the command’s unflinching support to its fight against counterfeit drugs and warned smugglers to desist from the act, saying that the command is battle ready to curtail the nefarious activities.

The comptroller further said: ”For control, the importation of pharmaceutical drugs through the land border is not allowed.

”The NCS has streamlined the importation of all pharmaceutical drugs through designated sea ports and are only cleared after meeting the pre-requisite documentation.”

He further said that the exercise was in line with the collaboration policy thrust of the Comptroller General of Customs, Mr Bashir Adeniyi, and sought sister agencies’ greater collaboration toward safeguarding public health and nation’s economy.

The Sokoto State Coordinator of NAFDAC, Alhaji Garba Adamu, thanked the NCS for the unwavering synergy and collaboration toward safeguarding the life and health of Nigerians. (NAN)

By Habibu Harisu

