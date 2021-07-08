NCS Enugu Command decorates 180 personnel with new ranks

No fewer than 180 personnel of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Enugu State Command, were on Thursday decorated with their new ranks in Enugu.

The recently-promoted and decorated personnel included 89 officers and 91 rank and file personnel serving within the Command.



Speaking after the decoration, the Controller of Corrections in Enugu State, Mr Godwin Onokohwomomo, said that promotion and decoration came with added responsibility.

Onokohwomomo charged the newly-decorated personnel to rededicate themselves to their duties as well as redouble their efforts to meet the mandate of the NCS.

According to him, to whom much is given much is expected and higher position means higher responsibility.

“I charge you to remain focused, show utmost loyalty and dedication to the NCS and service of our father land.

“I wish you well and hope that your output will be commensurate and even surpass the expectations of your new ranks,’’ he said.

The state’s NCS boss also appreciated the Controller General of Corrections (CGC) of the nation and his deputies for approving the promotions and new ranks.

“We are grateful to the NCS headquarters and our overall boss for this gesture, which, I believe will act as morale booster for our personnel to give their best to the service,’’ he said.



Mr Charles Nwaeze, who was decorated with the new rank of Deputy Controller of Corrections, pledged that the newly-decorated personnel would be committed and outstanding in the discharge of their duties.

Nwaeze said: “There is no better way for us to appreciate our various bosses that found us worthy of these promotions and decorations than for us to be loyal and result-oriented in our duties.



“We also appreciate God Almighty, our family members and colleagues who have given us daily support to get to this height.’’

Mr Monday Emeka, an officer promoted from Assistant Superintendent of Corrections I, to Deputy Superintendent of Corrections, said that he was grateful to God and NCS authorities for a privilege of another decoration.



Emeka, who is also the Public Relations Officer of the Command, said that he would continue to put in his best to project the hard earned and age long positive image of NCS in the state. (NAN)

