NCS Ebonyi office trains officers on implementing non-custodial measures

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) Ebonyi office, has commenced the training of its officers on effective implementation of non-custodial measures. Mr Boniface Ogbodo, State Controller of NCS said during the training at its Abakaliki office on Wednesday, that effective implementation of non-custodial measures impacts positively on the nation’s criminal justice system.

Ogbodo said that the officers would be trained on implementing non-custodial measures of community service, relating with offenders under probation, implementation of parole prerequisites and ensuring restorative justice. “You would be implementing these measures as the act establishing it has been passed by the National Assembly and accented to by the nation’s president. “It is going to be implemented in the 774 local government areas of the country and would result in the recruitment of more officers,” he said.

He said that the officers would monitor court proceedings to effectively implement such non-custodial measures as ordered by the courts. “The courts would rely on your reports for actions and when a judge gives a probation order for instance, you would monitor the conduct of the accused and report back if such has changed. “You would also monitor people sent on community service, make cases for those on parole, enhance restorative justice through victim and offender mediation processes among others,” he said.

He enjoined the officers to be attentive during the training as they would play a key role in implementing non-custodial measures in the state. Mrs Chioma Anuna-Ogbo, Head of Office -Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare Action, facilitators of the training, said that it would equip officers to better handle non-custodial issues.

“The training is under the de-criminalisation and de-classification of petty offences project in Nigeria, originally piloted in Abia, Kano, Enugu, Abuja and Lagos. “We are however taking part of the project’s activity to Ebonyi, which is training of officers on effective implementation of non-custodial measures,” she said. She noted that the project advocates the use of non-custodial measures for petty offences, such as wandering, begging for alms in restricted areas among others.

“We advocate that instead of sending them to custodial centres, relevant authorities should employ non-custodial means for punishment since there is currently an enabling law to that effect.

“This would prevent them from being exposed to high-risk offenders who would turn them to menaces to the society when released,” she said. Mrs Charity Nkwo, a participant at the training, pledged to utilise the knowledge gained during the training to improve on her non-custodial duties. (NAN)