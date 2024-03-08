NCS deploys strategies against food insecurity

The Nigeria Customs Service says it is deploying new strategies to tackle hunger and food insecurity in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the Comptroller-General of the service, Mr Wale Adeniyi, disclosed this while addressing newsmen as part of his visit to Kano State on Friday.

Adeniyi said as part of the strategies, the service was also engaging big grain markets across the country to ensure that they shun illegal exportation and hoarding of foodstuffs.

He said President Tinubu had given matching order to the service to ensure that excessive hoarding and illegal exportation of grains were curtailed.

“Apart from policing the borders, our mandate is to also ensure the protection of agricultural inputs as very essential elements to ensure food security.”

He said hunger was an essential element of chaos and uncertainties which should be curtailed.

The Comptroller-Genersl said recent happenings in the country called for urgent action to eliminate food insecurity across the country, and that the fundamental aspect of what the service was doing was the enforcement of the extant laws that prohibited food items such as beans, cassava, rice and sorghum from being exported.

He disclosed that the service, in collaboration with other federal agencies, had recently

seized over 120 trucks of essential food items nationwide, adding that the items were part of what the service was distributing across the federation.

“I am emphasising that we are directed by President Tinubu to take all measures to reduce the problem of high prices of food items in the market, and that some food items should be released back to the markets.

“We also are leveraging on our support from some strategic companies that used food items as part of their production materials.

“Customs has been charged to have engagement with the companies and that the strategic grains are released to the market rather than the companies.

In the same vein, Adeniyi noted that the service was taking serious measures to ensure that farmers were allowed to harness their grains and take them to the markets themselves, rather than the usual approach where companies would buy everything. (NAN)

By Aminu Garko